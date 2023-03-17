In this video that aired in April 2022, Kirsten Bridegan talked to News Nation about her husband’s death, saying she doesn’t believe his killing was random.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A second man was arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of Florida Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan, First Coast News reported.

On Thursday, Mario Enrique Fernandez Saldana, 34, the husband of Bridegan’s ex-wife, was taken into custody at his home in Orlando and booked into the Orange County Jail.

Another man, Henry Tenon, was arrested in January and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. First Coast previously reported Tenon rented a property belonging Fernandez Saldana.

As part of his plea deal, Tenon has agreed to testify against Fernandez Saldana and possibly other defendants who allegedly conspired to murder Bridegan, the news station reported.

Police said Bridegan, a father of four, was shot and killed in front of his 2-year-old daughter on the side of the road in Jacksonville Beach in February 2022. Investigators suspect he stopped on to pick up a tire that was placed on the side of the road to lure the 33-year-old into an ambush.

Bridegan shared two children with his first wife, Shanna Gardner-Fernandez, who is married to Fernandez Saldana. According to reports, Bridegan and Gardner-Fernandez had a bitter divorce that was followed by a years-long custody battle.

Gardner-Fernandez is not facing charges in the case, according to First Coast.

A grand jury indicted Fernandez Saldana on charges of first degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, solicitation to commit a capital felony and child abuse.

“Our investigation remains active and ongoing. And it has not stopped today with the arrest of Mario Fernandez Saldana,” State Attorney Melissa Nelson said at a press conference announcing the charges. “We all remain committed to seeking the truth—and that is the entire truth—and holding accountable every single individual involved in the murder Jared Bridegan.”

Bridegan’s widow addressed the arrest at the news conference Thursday, telling reporters her family was going through “many emotions.”

“We are also still angry,” Kirsten Bridegan said. “Angry that they were walking free while we were grappling with the reality that Jared wouldn’t be here for any future memories, vacations or tender moments with our kids. Angry that our youngest, who was six months at the time of his death, will have no memories of her father. Angry there will be no new memories for Liam, Abby, Bexley, London or anyone who knew and loved Jarrett.”

“Justice for Jared will not be stopped, and we will not be silenced. We know there’s still a long way to go before all all those responsible are truly held accountable. But today is a very significant day for our family.”