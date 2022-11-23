TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A professional boxer who qualified for the 2008 Olympic Games is facing terrorism charges after authorities said he bought an AK-47 and planned a mass shooting at a Miami gym.

According to Miami-Dade jail records, 39-year-old Azea Agustama, of North Miami, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of making written threats to commit a mass shooting/terrorism and one count of making a written threat to kill or cause bodily injury.

Authorities said Agustama made multiple threats on Instagram Tuesday to harm or kill employees at the BOXR Gym on Northeast 1st Avenue in Miami. The threats came 11 days after his gym membership was revoked and he was given a trespass warning.

One of the posts included a picture of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School gunman with a lengthy caption that said Agustama was “considering shooting” multiple people at the gym, arrest documents showed.

Agustama added he was “willing to shoot with a actual [sic] gun or bazooka for righteousness sake.”

He also sent a photo of one of his intended targets to a witness and wrote, “He’s first when I get my gun or with something else first (RIP),” documents added.

After sending the threatening messages, authorities said Agustama placed a $150 deposit on an AK-47 at a pawn shop in Opa-Locka.

Documents show he was taken into custody at the pawnshop and held on a $15,000 bond.

According to WTVJ, Agustama was born in Haiti and later grew up in Miami where he boxed as a light heavyweight notching 18 wins as a professional.

In 2008, he represented Haiti at the Olympic Games in Beijing, China, the same year he won a gold medal at the National Golden Gloves tournament.