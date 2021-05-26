Ex-official in Bolivia charged for bribes in tear gas deal

FILE – In this Nov. 23, 2019 file photo, accompanied by Government Minister Arturo Murillo, Bolivia’s interim President Jeanine Añez speaks during a press conference at the presidential palace, in La Paz, Bolivia. According to a US Department of Justice statement on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, Murillo has been arrested in the U.S. for allegedly taking part of $602,000 in kickbacks from Florida-based businessmen accused of selling tear gas at inflated prices to the government of former interim President Añez. (AP Photo/Juan Karita, File)

MIAMI (AP) — Bolivia’s former interior minister has been arrested in the U.S. for allegedly taking part of $602,000 in kickbacks from Florida-based businessmen accused of selling tear gas at inflated prices to the conservative government of former interim President Jeanine Áñez.

Arturo Murillo was charged with a single count of conspiring to commit money laundering, according to a Department of Justice statement on Wednesday.

The Associated Press previously reported that Murillo’s former chief of staff had been arrested as part of the investigation along with the owner of a Florida-based supplier of police and military equipment,