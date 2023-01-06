TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis is reportedly in an intensive care unit following a swimming accident in Florida this week.

According to Fox 24 reporter Alyssa Orange, Hillis went into the water at a beach in Pensacola to rescue his children from drowning.

His children are said to be safe.

Hillis was airlifted to an area hospital, and remains unconscious in the ICU, according to Orange.

“I just want to let everyone know on Razorback Nation that Peyton is doing better,” his uncle, Greg Hillis wrote post Orange shared on Twitter. “He is still in intensive care and having some problems with his kidneys and lungs, but the doctors say he is improving. I just wanted to head off any rumors that may be started.”

The 36-year-old came out in the 2008 draft, and spent time with the Broncos, Browns, Chiefs and Giants.

He had 2,832 rushing yards, 1,050 receiving yards, scored 26 touchdowns and was on the cover of the Madden 12 video game.