TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Former Miami Dolphins running back Mark Walton has landed behind bars again after an alleged robbery in Miami, authorities said.

According to The Miami Herald, Walton was arrested Tuesday and charged with armed robbery, then booked into a county jail, where he is being held without bond.

The report said the robbery occurred on Feb. 4 at an intersection in Miami.

Authorities said Walton and a passenger blocked a man as he tried to enter his car. The victim told police Walton rolled down the driver’s side window, brandished a gun and told him “give me the bands.”

The passenger got out of the vehicle and started wrestling with the man and was able to take his Rolex watch.

Police were able to place Walton at the scene of the crime with GPS technology. Investigators later determined he had rented the vehicle connected to the robbery.

Walton has had his fare share of run-ins with the law, including previous arrests for misdemeanor battery, carrying a concealed weapon and marijuana possession. He was also charged with reckless driving after leading authorities on a high-speed chase through North Miami-Dade. He was stunned twice with a stun gun during the incident. In Nov. 2019, he was arrested for aggravated battery on a pregnant woman, then was arrested months later for violating the no-contact order, according to the newspaper.

The Bengals picked Walton in the 4th round of the 2018 NFL Draft for his first season out of U. of Miami. He played for the Dolphins the following season.