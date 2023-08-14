TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Former NFL running back Alex Collins died after motorcycle crash Sunday night in Florida, according to officials. He was 28.

Collins spent his NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks after playing for the Arkansas Razorbacks in college.

“With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of Alex Collins,” the Baltimore Ravens said in a statement. “Always quick to greet everyone with a smile, he was a genuinely kind person who carried a special joy and passion wherever he went. May Alex always be remembered for the light and love he brought to so many people in his life.”

The Seahawks also issued a statement.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Alex Collins this morning,” the Seahawks said. “Alex was cherished by his family and friends as well as supporters from all around the world. All who truly know him can attest to his drive, determination, and larger-than-life personality. We kindly request your thoughts and prayers for our family during this difficult time.”

Collins was involved in a motorcycle crash Sunday night in Lauderdale Lakes, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened at about 10:20 p.m. along West Oakland Park Boulevard, deputies said. Collins was riding a motorcycle and, at some point, crashed into the rear passenger side of an SUV that was turning left.

Collins was thrown through the window of the SUV, according to the sheriff’s office. He died on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Collins rushed for over 1,000 yards in all three of his seasons at Arkansas from 2013-15. He’s second to Darren McFadden on the school’s career rushing list, and he was part of one of the most memorable plays in recent SEC history in 2015 at Mississippi.

Collins played three seasons for the Seahawks and two for the Ravens. He rushed for 973 yards for Baltimore in 2017.

Collins played this year for the Memphis Showboats of the USFL.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.