Ex-NFL player Zac Stacy makes first court appearance since viral attack on ex-girlfriend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Former New York Jets running back Zac Stacy made his first appearance in court after he was allegedly seen on video attacking his ex-girlfriend in front of their child.

It was later confirmed that police in Oakland, Florida were searching for Stacy who was believed to have fled the state, according to WESH 2 News.

Days later, Stacy was arrested by Orlando police as he got off a flight from Nashville, Tennessee. Stacy was charged with aggravated battery and felony criminal mischief and booked into the Orange County Jail Thursday evening.

During his first appearance in court, Stacy’s attorney said the former running booked the flight to Orlando with the intention to turn himself in.

The attorney noted that Stacy had no prior record or history of arrest or convictions of any kind. Stacy agreed to abide by any conditions and any relevant court dates the court may set.

Stacy’s bond was set at $10,000 and ordered to avoid contact, and live separately from the victim. Stacy confirmed his intentions to return to Tennessee after his release.

Stacy played college football at Vanderbilt University before being drafted by the St. Louis Rams in 2013, playing two seasons there. He joined the Jets in 2015, but retired two years later due to injuries. He briefly joined the CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders and also played for the Alliance of American Football’s Memphis Express.