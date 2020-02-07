Ex- Miami mayor spokesman accused of sending lewd picture to teenager

MIAMI (NBC/CNN) – The former aide to the Mayor of Miami who resigned earlier this week over alleged sexually explicit photos sent to a teenager was taken into custody Friday morning.

According to police, the teen victim reported that Rene Pedrosa groped him at city hall, then texted him a naked picture last month.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim told investigators he met Pedrosa through Instagram, and Pedrosa invited the teen for an interview regarding web page design.

On Nov. 25, 2019, the victim went to Pedrosa’s workplace for an interview, and while they were in a conference room, Pedrosa kissed and groped the victim, the affidavit said. The teen pushed Pedrosa away and left the room, the affidavit said.

A few days later, Pedrosa contacted the teen on WhatsApp and asked for a picture, the affidavit said. After the victim complied, Pedrosa sent the victim a lewd picture, the affidavit said.

When investigators later searched Pedrosa’s cellphone, they found an image of the victim standing inside a bathtub naked, the affidavit said.

According to the Miami Herald, Pedrosa resigned Tuesday from his position as Chief Communications Officer for the Miami mayor.

At a news conference Friday, Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina said the investigation into Pedrosa began when the teen reported the alleged conduct on Jan. 19.

“Members of the City of Miami Police Department arrested Rene Pedrosa. uh, the charges that he has been charged with so far are promoting sexual performance by a child, prohibited use of computer pornography, electronic transmissions harmful to a minor, and battery. those are the charges thus far. the defendant is 48 years old. our victim is 16 years old of age,” Chief Jorge Colina said.

Pedrosa is a former television reporter who worked for the mayor’s office for about a year.