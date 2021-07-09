Ex-Florida teacher banned from teaching due to inappropriate actions

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A 38-year-old teacher who resigned after high school students accused him of sexually inappropriate behavior will no longer be allowed to teach in Florida.

The South Florida SunSentinel reports Daniel Buck taught technology at Western High School in Davie. He resigned amid school district and police investigations in 2018.

He was accused of telling students that he “always liked the idea of a taboo student-teacher relationship,” and one teen said they had sex in a classroom closet, an allegation Buck denied.

His educator’s license expired in December.

The state Education Practices Commission decided to permanently ban him from renewing it.