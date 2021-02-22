Ex-Florida officer, Marine latest charged in Capitol breach

With the Washington Monument in the background, people attend a rally in support of President Donald Trump on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida police officer and Marine Corps veteran is the latest person to be charged with taking part in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Court documents filed Sunday show that Nicholas Lentz is charged in a criminal complaint with illegally being in a restricted building and disruptive and disorderly conduct.

The 41-year-old is a former North Miami Beach police officer who also served with the Marines in Afghanistan and Iraq, according to an FBI affidavit. According to the Associated Press, Lentz was identified through Facebook posts.

The AP says Lentz posted, “America has spoken. You can not stop millions of people. Cannot stop it. Can’t. It’s impossible. America has a voice. We give them the power.” The report says he also posted that the crowd was “not here to hurt any cops of course” and “I love my boys in blue, but this is overwhelming for them. There’s no way they can hold us back.”

The FBI says Lentz has admitted being the the Capitol on Jan. 6 but says he committed no violent acts.