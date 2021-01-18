Ex-Florida data scientist Rebekah Jones has turned herself in

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The ex-Florida data scientist whose home was raided after she accused Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration of skewing state COVID-19 data, has turned herself into authorities, according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

Rebekah Jones claimed she was ordered to censor and manipulate data while designing and managing the Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard. She was fired in May for insubordination.

Since her dismissal, Jones has criticized Florida’s coronavirus response and even launched her own dashboard to track COVID-19 in schools.

In December, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement executed a search warrant on Jones’ home and seized computers, phones and external storage devices.

“They pointed a gun in my face. They pointed guns at my kids,” Jones recalled after the raid.

The agency said it was investigating whether Jones hacked a state government messaging system to send an unauthorized message that urged recipients to “speak up before another 17,000 people are dead.”

“You know this is wrong. You don’t have to be a part of this. Be a hero. Speak out before it’s too late,” the message said.

Jones denied writing the message and is now suing the agency for allegedly violating her First, Fourth, and Fourteenth Amendments and “terrorizing” her family. Jones said she moved to Washington due to fears for their security.

After the raid, lawmakers, including Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., called on Florida’s inspectors general to investigate Gov. Ron DeSantis’ alleged “abuse of power.”

“Gov. DeSantis’ mishandling of the coronavirus in Florida has made him a global laughingstock and has caused so much needless suffering and death in our state. Now, beyond just deadly incompetence, it appears that he has chosen to abuse Florida’s law enforcement and judicial systems to persecute Rebekah Jones, a scientist who dared to critique his oft-maligned and suspect COVID-19 data,” Wasserman Schultz said in December.

The FDLE said Saturday that there was an active warrant for Jones’ arrest, but they could not provide additional details until she surrendered.

On Saturday, Jones promised to turn herself into authorities.

BREAKING: FDLE found no evidence of a message sent last Nov. to DOH staff telling them to 'speak out' on any of the devices they took – the entire basis for the raid on my home in Dec. The warrant was based on a lie. We argued this in court just last week. This should be victory. — Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah) January 16, 2021

“FDLE found no evidence of a message sent last Nov. to DOH staff telling them to ‘speak out’ on any of the devices they took … However, police did find documents I received/downloaded from sources in the state, or something of that nature,” she said in a series of Twitter statements.

Saying goodbye to my family just now is the hardest thing I've ever done in my life. — Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah) January 16, 2021

In her most recent tweet, posted Sunday, Jones said she was “censored by the state of Florida until further notice”.

Censored by the state of Florida until further notice. #LetHerSpeak — Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah) January 17, 2021

Jones turned herself into custody at 11:15 p.m. Sunday night. She is scheduled to appear in court on Monday morning.