ORMOND BEACH, Fla. (AP) – A judge sentenced a former daycare worker to four months in jail for slapping and shaking children in her care.
Sixty-six-year-old Katherine Weitz was also ordered to serve 10 years of probation after pleading no contest on Tuesday to four counts of child abuse.
Officials say she was arrested May 23 after an office worker at the Dream City Academy heard a child crying, checked the video and saw Weitz hitting and shaking children.
No children were injured. Weitz was fired. She told investigators she lost her temper.
LATEST STORIES:
- Ex-daycare worker sent to jail for slapping, shaking kids
- Sheriff: Teen brought 2 guns, 4 knives to middle school
- California lawmakers fight back against Trump administration travel ban
- FHP inviting public to help honor fallen trooper along procession routes through Bradenton, Sarasota
- Photos of Parkland shooting survivors on display in state capitol