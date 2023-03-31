MIAMI (WFLA) — A former cast member of “The Bachelorette” was arrested on over a dozen child pornography possession charges last month, according to reports.

An arrest affidavit filed in Miami-Dade County said Joshua Tylerbest, 27, of Miami was arrested on Feb. 23 after police investigated images depicting child sexual abuse that were uploaded to his Google account.

According to the report, the Google account had personal photos of Tylerbest along with child pornography.

Investigators said they seized several electronic devices, including Tylerbest’s iPhone, during a search of his home.

A preliminary search of the former Bachelorette contestant’s phone revealed 15 files showing children being sexually abused, the arrest report stated.

NBC affiliate WTVJ reported that Tylerbest was released on a $5,000 and is due for a court hearing in June.

According to ABC’s website, the 27-year-old was a contestant on the 17th season of “The Bachelorette” to compete for the love of then-Bachelorette Katie Thurston. At the time, he was an IT consultant in Miami.