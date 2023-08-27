TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Parts of Tampa Bay are announcing voluntary evacuation zones.

On Sunday, the National Hurricane Center issued storm surge and hurricane watches across 11 counties in the Tampa Bay area.

Hernando County

All areas west of US 19 (including zones A, B, and C)

All residents living in coastal, low-lying areas, or manufactured homes are included

Residents are asked to seek safe shelter with family or friend in a safe structure.

A public shelter is opening Monday, Aug. 28 at noon:

West Hernando Middle School- Special Needs ONLY (14325 Ken Austin Parkway in Brooksville)

D. S. Parrott Middle School- General Population and pet friendly (19220 Youth Drive in Brooksville)

As more evacuation zones are announced, this story will be updated with county-by-county locations.

