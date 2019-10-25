Estranged husband considered person of interest in missing Osceola mother case, deputies say

ST. CLOUD, Fla. (WESH) – The estranged husband of a missing Osceola woman, as well as his father, are now considered persons of interest.

Authorities said possible human remains were found during a search for Nicole Montalvo at a property in Osceola County, officials said.

Authorities in Osceola County said Montalvo was last seen dropping her son off with her grandparents and father at an address on Hixon Avenue in St. Cloud around 5 p.m. on Monday.

Deputies stayed at the property on Hixon Avenue, south of St. Cloud, all night.

Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson said Friday that human remains were found in the rear of the property. The medical examiner’s office will be working with the sheriff’s office to identify the remains and said it’s unclear if the remains belong to a male or female.

Montalvo was supposed to pick her son up from Harmony School on Tuesday, but never arrived. Her cellphone has been turned off.

According to authorities, Montalvo’s car was found abandoned at Big Sky Boulevard Wednesday night.

Court records show a turbulent history between Montalvo and her estranged husband, including the husband’s arrest in an alleged assault and a divorce filing.

According to records, Montalvo wrote a letter to a judge to get restrictions against him eased up after the alleged attack.

According to a criminal complaint, Montalvo told investigators she met her estranged husband in a parking lot when she was attacked.

She said a woman with her husband pulled her out of her car and then threw her to the ground.

The complaint said Montalvo’s husband then grabbed her head and attempted to break her neck.

She said he slapped her across the face several times because he didn’t like that she was texting a friend and took his son.

Authorities said the woman with him allegedly put a knife to Montalvo’s throat and threatened to kill her.

Her estranged husband pleaded no contest to some of the charges in that case, but the woman, who was also arrested, went to trial.

The woman was found not guilty of all charges. That woman was booked into Osceola County jail on Thursday for an unrelated violation of probation change.