TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The estranged husband of a Florida woman who was found dead in a storage unit was formally charged for the murder of Shakeira Rucker, according to the State Attorney of the Ninth Judicial Circuit.

Cory Hill remains in jail under a no-bond status for the homicide of Rucker, who was found dead a week after her family reported her missing in mid-November.

Hill was arrested on a charge of attempted second-degree murder and now faces an additional charge of second-degree murder with a firearm.

On Nov. 18, the mother of four was found dead at a Self Storage, located at 2400 Wiggins Road in Apopka, after someone reported a smell coming from inside the unit registered to Hill.

The State Attorney’s Office said the additional charge guarantees Hill will be held without bond as a case builds for a possible first-degree murder indictment.

This case remains an open investigation.

The State Attorney’s Office added that they are “limited in what we are able to release at this time.”