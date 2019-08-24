Escaped inmate returned to Florida jail

MILTON, Fla. (AP) — Authorities have found an inmate who escaped from a Florida jail.

Thirty-one-year-old Michael Anthony Perkins was unloading a food truck early Saturday morning when authorities say he escaped from the Escambia County Jail. Deputies searched the area with K-9 teams. He was found near Big Lagoon nearly 10 hours later.

Perkins was arrested in June on charges of burglary, larceny and dealing in stolen property. Authorities say additional charges related to the escape are forthcoming.