TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A previously escaped Gilchrist County inmate was apprehended within three hours of escaping, in the vicinity of the county jail, the sheriff’s office said Thursday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Frank DeSalvo, 50, escaped the jail just before 11 a.m. on Thursday. DeSalvo was able to escape the temporary recreation yard by throwing his clothes over the razor wire and scaling the fence.

DeSalvo was being held on $1,175,500 bond for numerous felony and misdemeanor charges, the sheriff’s office said. He also had additional felony charges from other jurisdictions.

The sheriff’s office said DeSalvo was injured during the escape and was apprehended within three hours within the vicinity of the jail with help from multiple law enforcement agencies.

Courtesy: Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office

Florida Department of Corrections K-9 Thunder and his handler Sgt. Mitch Osteen tracked DeSalvo to the location where he was taken in to custody.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office and Sheriff Bobby Schultz thanked all agencies involved.