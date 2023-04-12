TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Equality Florida issued a travel advisory on Wednesday, warning those considering traveling to or moving to the state.

The organization said they issued the advisory after they received a wave of safety inquiries following the passage of laws that are “hostile to the LGBTQ community, restrict access to reproductive health care, repeal gun safety laws, foment racial prejudice, and attack public education by banning books and censoring curriculum.”

“As an organization that has spent decades working to improve Florida’s reputation as a welcoming and inclusive place to live work and visit, it is with great sadness that we must respond to those asking if it is safe to travel to Florida or remain in the state as the laws strip away basic rights and freedoms,” said Nadine Smith, Equality Florida Executive Director. “While losing conferences, and top students who have written off Florida threatens lasting damage to our state, it is most heartbreaking to hear from parents who are selling their homes and moving because school censorship, book bans and health care restrictions have made their home state less safe for their children. We understand everyone must weigh the risks and decide what is best for their safety, but whether you stay away, leave or remain we ask that you join us in countering these relentless attacks. Help reimagine and build a Florida that is truly safe for and open to all, and where freedom is a reality, not a hollow campaign slogan.”

The organization said Gov. Ron DeSantis has made the “extremist policies” the centerpiece of his presidential campaign strategy, and has “weaponized state agencies.”

Last month, Florida’s chapter of the NAACP voted unanimously to ask the group’s national board to issue a travel advisory telling Black Americans not to enter the state, citing concerns over what they call “anti-black legislation.”