Epcot, Hollywood Studios reopen to guests

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios reopened Wednesday.

All of Disney’s Central Florida parks closed in mid-March in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Universal Orlando and SeaWorld Orlando closed around the same time but reopened several weeks ago after instituting similar rules to protect employees and customers from the virus.

The reopenings come as a huge surge of Floridians have tested positive for the coronavirus in recent weeks.

Temperature checks will be given at park entrances, there will be no tram service in the parking lots, and face masks are mandatory.

