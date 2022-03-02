‘Enough to kill a small city’: Florida woman caught with enough fentanyl to kill 26K people

Collier County Sheriff’s Office

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was arrested Tuesday for trafficking enough fentanyl to kill more than 26,000 people, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 53.2 grams of fentanyl was found in 32-year-old Stephanie Tompkins’ home after investigators executed a search warrant.

In addition to the fentanyl, narcotics detectives reportedly found:

  • Methamphetamine – 104.2 grams
  • Cocaine – 48.2 grams
  • Marijuana oil – 24.8 grams
  • Adderall – 18.2 grams
  • Xanax – 4.7 grams
  • Multiple scales and narcotic paraphernalia

To put that into perspective, the City of Naples has a year-round population of around 22,000 people.

“Fentanyl is a powerful opioid that is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine and 30 to 50 times more potent than heroin, and a dose as small as a quarter of a milligram can be fatal,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Tompkins faces multiple felonies including trafficking fentanyl, trafficking cocaine, trafficking amphetamine, possession of synthetic cannabinoids, and possession of firearm/ammunition by a convicted felon.

