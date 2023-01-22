MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Four people were seriously injured in a crash that happened early Saturday morning that was so destructive, it ejected both the passengers and a car engine into the roadway.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office in Florida said the crash happened around midnight Saturday on Dixie Highway and Savannah Road.

Deputies said a Tesla and another vehicle crashed into each other, with the impact ripping the engine out of one of the vehicles and sending it 50 yards away.

“The impact was so great that four people were ejected and found laying in the roadway when deputies arrived,” the sheriff’s office said.

The four people were hospitalized with serious injuries, but deputies said it did not appear life-threatening.

Investigators believe the crash happened because of excessive speed.

“This is the third such horrific crash involving high speeds that have occurred on our roadways in weeks,” the sheriff’s office said.