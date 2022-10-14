TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A United Airlines flight from Chicago to Miami had some trouble Friday after a bird caused one of its engines to catch fire, according to officials.

NBC affiliate WTVJ reported that United Flight 1930 was leaving O’Hare International Airport for Miami International Airport when it hit a bird shortly after takeoff.

The Chicago Fire Department said the collision caused the plane’s port engine to begin emitting flames.

Video posted on Twitter showed flames coming from the engine.

WTVJ reported that the plane landed safely, and no one was injured.

The passengers were put on another plane to continue their journey at around 1:05 p.m.