Endangered mongoose lemur born at Zoo Miami

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida zoo has announced the recent birth of an endangered mongoose lemur.
Zoo Miami spokesman Ron Magill posted on the park’s website Tuesday that the baby lemur was born May 6. It’s the first of its species to be born at the zoo.
Both parents, 5-year-old Julieta and 12-year-old Jaunito, were born at the Lemur Conservation Foundation in Myakka City, Florida.
The arboreal primates arrived at Zoo Miami in January 2019, and this is their first offspring.
Zoo staff haven’t examined the infant and don’t know its sex.
Zoo Miami reopened on June 1 after closing in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
