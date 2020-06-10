Endangered mongoose lemur born at Zoo Miami

This Monday, June 8, 2020 photo provided by Zoo Miami shows an endangered baby lemur born May 6 at Zoo Miami, in Miami. The baby is the first of its species to be born at the zoo. (Janelle Budell/Zoo Miami via AP)

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida zoo has announced the recent birth of an endangered mongoose lemur.

Zoo Miami spokesman Ron Magill posted on the park’s website Tuesday that the baby lemur was born May 6. It’s the first of its species to be born at the zoo.

Both parents, 5-year-old Julieta and 12-year-old Jaunito, were born at the Lemur Conservation Foundation in Myakka City, Florida.

This Monday, June 8, 2020 photo provided by Zoo Miami shows endangered mongoose lemur Julieta and her baby, born May 6 at Zoo Miami, in Miami. The baby is the first of its species to be born at the zoo. (Janelle Budell/Zoo Miami via AP)

The arboreal primates arrived at Zoo Miami in January 2019, and this is their first offspring.

Zoo staff haven’t examined the infant and don’t know its sex.

Zoo Miami reopened on June 1 after closing in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

