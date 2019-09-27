Endangered Florida panther dies after being hit by car

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – APRIL 03: A 2-year-old Florida panther is released into the wild by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) on April 3, 2013 in West Palm Beach, Florida. The panther and its sister had been raised at the White Oak Conservation Center since they were 5 months old. The […]

MOORE HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle.

It’s the 15th panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of 18 total deaths this year.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the remains of a 4-month-old female panther were found Tuesday in Collier County, in a rural area west of the Florida Panther National Wildlife Refuge.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.

