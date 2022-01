(WJHL) — Authorities say two Tri-Cities teenagers who ran away from home have been found safe in Florida.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says Ashlen McGriff, 15 of Gray, and Logan Bright, 14 of Kingsport, were safely located in Jackson County, Florida.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation had issued an Endangered Child Alert for the two teenagers.

The sheriff’s office says they left the region in a vehicle belonging to a family member.