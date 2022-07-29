TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – “Emmanuel” the interrupting emu and his keeper, Taylor Blake, have become viral sensations on TikTok.

Blake works at Knuckle Bump Farms, a miniature cow hobby farm, in South Florida. She uploads videos to the TikTok handle “@knucklbumpfarms.” TMX shared the video and contributed to this story.

Blake and Emmanuel became known for a series of videos where emus, and sometimes a deer named ‘Princess,’ interrupt Blake as she tries to create informational videos about animals and farm life.

“At this point, it’s Emmanuel and Princess Against Education,” she captioned one clip in which Emmanuel and Princess conspire to interrupt her.

Emmanuel can be seen crossing in front of Blake as she speaks. After lining up another shot, Princess knocks over her phone. As Blake retrieves the phone, Princess bites her arm and holds on.

After lining up yet another shot, the emu pokes his head in, looks at the camera, and takes up the entire frame as Blake calls out his full name, “Emmanuel Todd Lopez.” When Emmanuel gets out of the frame, Princess starts biting Blake’s arm again.

Through many videos, Emmanuel’s antics and Blake’s pleas of “Emmanuel, don’t do it” have charmed viewers.

Blake recently appeared in her trademark overalls on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon.