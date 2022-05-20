ORLANDO (WFLA) – SeaWorld Orlando’s summertime event “Electric Ocean” will return with daytime and nighttime entertainment beginning May 27.

Guests can continue their visit to SeaWorld after dark with live performances, dance parties, fireworks and more.

“Ignite 360” is new to the celebration this year, bringing a new way to see the festival’s fireworks from all around the park. The new show will feature more lights, lasers, fountains and fireworks.

The popular “Rescue Tails” will return. The educational presentation teaches guests about how SeaWorld cares for and rescues animals. Guests can meet rescued animals like birds of prey, primates and reptiles. New in 2022 is “Rescue Tails: Night Vision.”

“Elmo Rocks” will also return this year at the Nautilus Theater. During the show, Elmo and friends save the day by forming their own rock ‘n’ roll band after their own favorite band cancels its concert appearance.

“Club Sea Glow” will ramp up the party after dark at Bayside Stadium. A DJ will play music for guests to dance to leading up to the fireworks finale.

“Club Electric Current” will transform the waterfront at SeaWorld Orlando into a “party beneath the waves” with a host, dancers and stilt walkers.

New savory foods and beverages will be available for purchase during “Electric Ocean.” Themed food includes extra-large beef and chicken skewers, roller coaster-themed cocktails and banana foster, dulce de Leche and Nutella beignets.

For an additional charge, guests can reserve a space on the Sky Tower ride to enjoy a private view of the fireworks while enjoying champagne and chocolate.

“Electric Ocean” events will run through Sept. 5 and are included with park admission.