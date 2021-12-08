Electric bills to go up for FPL customers due to fuel costs

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida Power & Light has been given approval by state regulators to collect an additional $810 million dollars from customers next year.

This means customers of Florida Power & Light will soon see a hike in their utility bills.

The decision by the state Public Service Commission will add nearly $7 a month to the bills of residential customers who use 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity. The increases will start in January.

The money will cover higher-than-expected costs for the natural gas that helps fuel power plants.

“Rising fuel prices are affecting electricity generation costs. Since projecting its annual fuel costs, FPL has seen more than a 10 percent cost increase,” said PSC Chairman Gary Clark. “The PSC’s cost recovery rule ensures that utility fuel costs are timely monitored, so the PSC can better protect ratepayers now from even further volatility in fuel charges.”

The utility industry uses 1,000-kilowatt hour residential bills as a benchmark for making rate comparisons. FPL customers outside of Northwest Florida who use 1,000 kilowatt hours had been expected to pay $113.85 a month in January. With Tuesday’s decision, that number will increase to $120.67, according to the commission.

Starting in January 2022, monthly bill charges for a residential customer using 1,000 kWh are:

Duke Energy Florida, LLC: The current bill of $132.21 will increase to $140.96, a change of $8.75.

Tampa Electric Company: The current bill of $118.07 will increase to $120.91, a change of $2.84.