Elderly, halfhearted Florida bank robber won’t be jailed

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Wells Fargo Federal Reserve_1533510852018

FILE – This Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, file photo shows a sign at a Wells Fargo bank location in Philadelphia. The Fed announced late Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, which was also Fed Chair Janet Yellen’s last day, that it was freezing Wells Fargo’s growth until it can prove it has improved its internal controls. The […]

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A 74-year-old Florida man whose halfhearted attempt at bank robbery was caused by depression after his wife’s death will not spend any time in jail, it was announced Friday.

Sandy Hawkins reached an agreement with Palm Beach County prosecutors where he will spend a year living at The Lord’s Place, a Christian residence for the homeless. If he stays out of trouble, the bank robbery charge will be dropped.

“I will happily sign this,” Circuit Judge Jeffrey Gillen said, according to The Palm Beach Post.

Hawkins, unarmed, walked into a Wells Fargo branch in Boca Raton on Nov. 18 and demanded $1,100 from the teller. When she counted out $2,000, he told her it was too much and had her count out the right amount. He says he doesn’t know why he asked for that amount.

He then left the bank and the moneybag got caught in some bushes, so he left it. It was never recovered.

“It was my way of, basically, a cry for help,” Hawkins said.

When police confronted him the next day, he told them he’d “make it easy” and pulled out a bank deposit slip with a note on the back: “Give me $1,100 now. No alarms. Hope to get caught.”

Hawkins told the South Florida Sun Sentinel that his life turned upside down in 2017 when his wife died suddenly, two days after she was diagnosed with cancer. Living in their rented home was too much emotionally, so he took to living in his car and gave up his job as an air conditioner repairman.

After his car got repossessed, he robbed the bank.

He told the Sun Sentinel he has cancer and has no plans to treat it.

LATEST FLORIDA NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Police investigating deadly shooting in Tampa, search for suspect underway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police investigating deadly shooting in Tampa, search for suspect underway"

the Tampa Bay Lightning open outdoor hockey rink

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Tampa Bay Lightning open outdoor hockey rink"

Body cam video leads to investigation into Pasco school resource officer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Body cam video leads to investigation into Pasco school resource officer"

Attempted burglary at Metro PCS

Thumbnail for the video titled "Attempted burglary at Metro PCS"

6 year-old student taken to mental health hospital

Thumbnail for the video titled "6 year-old student taken to mental health hospital"

CMA

Thumbnail for the video titled "CMA"

Numerous couples celebrate Valentine’s Day in group wedding at Polk County History Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Numerous couples celebrate Valentine’s Day in group wedding at Polk County History Center"

Press conference on Orlando outlet mall gunman

Thumbnail for the video titled "Press conference on Orlando outlet mall gunman"

Deputies searching for bank robbery suspect in Palm Harbor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputies searching for bank robbery suspect in Palm Harbor"

Countdown to Daytona: Young guns aiming to dethrone NASCAR legends at Daytona 500

Thumbnail for the video titled "Countdown to Daytona: Young guns aiming to dethrone NASCAR legends at Daytona 500"

Toddler hit, killed by car in Palmetto

Thumbnail for the video titled "Toddler hit, killed by car in Palmetto"

Child hit by car

Thumbnail for the video titled "Child hit by car"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss