Elderly Florida couple weds after 13 years of dating before ‘they get too old’

TAMPA (WFLA/NBC) – This Florida couple are relationship goals and prove it’s never too late to find love!

Gene Yaffee, 81 and Faye Albert,Faye, 78, exchanged vows Tuesday at The Palace Coral Gables, a senior living community.

The pair met using the online dating site eHarmony in 2008. Now 13 years later, they’ve decided to make it official.

The couple said they wanted to enjoy married life before they “get too old.”

Both have been previously married and neither have children.

While the couple had been talking about marriage, Gene – who lives at The Palace Coral Gables – proposed to Faye by simply telling her, “It’s time we get married.” Then he asked, “Will you be my wife?”

Congrats to the happy newlyweds! 

