Air Force plane crashes during training exercise in Florida Panhandle

Florida

by: S. Brady Calhoun

Posted: / Updated:

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WMBB) — Shortly after a flyover finished in Bay County an F-22 assigned to Eglin Air Force Base crashed.

The pilot ejected safely before the plane crashed, Eglin officials said Friday. They added that the jet was part of a training flight and was not part of the flyover team.

The pilot was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition. Eglin first responders are on scene at the crash and a board of officers will investigate the accident to learn what happened, officials said.

