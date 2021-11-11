Duo arrested for Florida teen’s retaliation murder, deputies say

Ralph Fontil, 23, and Brandon Jordan Merizier, 17, were arrested for second degree murder on Tuesday by Marion County police. SOURCE: Marion County Sheriff’s Office

OCALA, Fla. — The family of a young Ocala man who was murdered in June may finally see justice.

Ralph Fontil, 23, and Brandon Merizier, 17, were arrested for second-degree murder on Tuesday by Marion County police.

Investigators believe 18-year-old Kobe Bradshaw was killed in an act of “apparent retaliation” for a homicide that happened in Ocala last December.

Bradshaw was cleared of guilt in that case days before he was killed.

In June, the sheriff’s office responded to a call around 3:45 p.m. about a shooting in Ocala Park Estates, according to a press release from the agency. When deputies arrived, they found Bradshaw with at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital but died there.

Through the use of forensic evidence, video surveillance, and cell phone records, detectives found enough evidence to prove that Fontil and Merizier murdered Bradshaw.

Fontil is being held at the Marion County Jail on no bond. Merizier is currently in juvenile custody and will be transferred to the Marion County Jail upon being charged as an adult. Merizier will also be held on no bond.