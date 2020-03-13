Duke Energy will not disconnect power for nonpayment amid coronavirus outbreak

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Duke Energy and Piedmont Natural Gas announced Friday it would no longer disconnect customers’ power over nonpayment amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“As part of your community and a provider of essential services, we are here to support you during this uncertain time. Since many of our customers may be facing unusual financial hardship, we are suspending disconnection for nonpayment effective immediately,” the company said in a tweet.

An important update from Duke Energy & Piedmont Natural Gas regarding #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/BXN0j1GazK — Duke Energy (@DukeEnergy) March 13, 2020

This will apply to all home and business accounts in Florida, as well as Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina and Tennessee.

LATEST STORIES: