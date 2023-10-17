TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Duke Energy Florida plans to reduce its customers bills in 2024, according to a news release.

A residential customer using 1,000 kWh of electricity per month can expect to see their bills reduced by $11.29 compared to December 2023, according to the company. The new rates would go into effect in January if the proposal is approved by the Florida Public Service Commission.

Commercial customers would see about a 7% decrease, depending on several undisclosed factors.

“We will continue to explore ways to provide the best possible price for our customers while delivering the safe, reliable energy our customers rely on — no matter the circumstances,” Duke Energy Florida President Melissa Seixas said in a statement.

Duke Energy Florida urged customers who are facing financial hardship to reach out for assistance.

Tampa Electric also announced in August that it planned to reduce its customers bills in 2024.