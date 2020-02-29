Drunk 75-year-old Florida woman arrested after running over & killing friend

Florida

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (CNN/WESH) – A 75-year-old Florida woman has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving — after police said she hit and killed her friend outside an apartment complex.

Rita Gulp is charged with DUI manslaughter in connection with the crash that happened in Altamonte Springs on Oct. 5.

According to an arrest report from police, Fulp and some friends had just left a restaurant when she dropped off her friend Larry Anderson at his apartment.

Fulp told police that when she drove off, she hit a bump, but thought it was the median — so she backed up and hit a bump again.

The arrest report said when Fulp got out, she realized she’d run over Anderson.

Fulp admitted to police she’d had three mixed drinks at the restaurant and was on medication for blood pressure and depression.

Investigators said her blood alcohol concentration test recently came back and showed results of .12 and.19 

Fulp was booked into jail on Wednesday and she’s out on bond but she’s required to stay sober.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Tampa Bay party venue issues refunds to at least 27 customers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay party venue issues refunds to at least 27 customers"

Woolworth Sit-in Anniversary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woolworth Sit-in Anniversary"

Tampa mom donating daughter's wedding dress after bride passes away from cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa mom donating daughter's wedding dress after bride passes away from cancer"

'Flippenout' Trampoline Show stuns at Florida Strawberry Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Flippenout' Trampoline Show stuns at Florida Strawberry Festival"

Art to save the sea: 'Washed Ashore' debuts at The Florida Aquarium

Thumbnail for the video titled "Art to save the sea: 'Washed Ashore' debuts at The Florida Aquarium"

Petition to save Salty's Bar

Thumbnail for the video titled "Petition to save Salty's Bar"

22-year-old driver accused of killing 3 family members in crash is denied lower bond

Thumbnail for the video titled "22-year-old driver accused of killing 3 family members in crash is denied lower bond"

Tanner Hackman in court, Friday, Feb. 28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tanner Hackman in court, Friday, Feb. 28"

Brad Hulett and attorney on gun safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brad Hulett and attorney on gun safety"

Local fiddle-playing rocker takes to stage at Florida Strawberry Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local fiddle-playing rocker takes to stage at Florida Strawberry Festival"

Boy charged in shooting death of 15-year-old at Tampa Police officer’s home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boy charged in shooting death of 15-year-old at Tampa Police officer’s home"

Bradley Hulett's father responds to boy being charged in his son's shooting death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bradley Hulett's father responds to boy being charged in his son's shooting death"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss