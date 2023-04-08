DELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Both drivers involved in a Dec. 2022 crash that killed a Clearwater woman and two others have been arrested.

Thomas Petry, 54, and Devin Perkins, 22, were arrested in connection to a collision near Deland on Dec. 11, according to an arrest report obtained by NBC affiliate WESH.

The Florida Highway Patrol said at least three bystanders called 911 that morning to report Petry’s truck driving the wrong way down SR-44, near the Deland Fairgrounds and I-4. At around 2:30 a.m., his Tacoma collided head-on with a car carrying four people in their 20s who were driving home from Orlando.

Petry was accused of leaving the scene of the crash. According to WESH, a witness “recalled a male subject exiting the Tacoma through a window. This male subject fell to the ground and began mumbling as he walked east away from the scene.”

Crash investigators said a woman picked Petry up around four miles away from the crash. He was arrested on Thursday and charged with three counts of vehicular homicide, three counts of leaving the scene of a crash with death, one count of leaving the scene of a crash with serious injury, and one count of reckless driving with serious injury.

Perkins was identified as the driver of the other car, according to FHP. He was accused of speeding at 100 mph at the time of the crash, while allegedly under the influence of alcohol and marijuana.

Perkins was seriously injured in the crash. He was later charged with reckless driving and three counts of vehicular homicide for the deaths of his girlfriend, TikTok star Ali Dulin, Ava Fellerman of Clearwater, and Kyle Moser, 25, of Daytona Beach.

Dulin, 21, known as Ali Spice online, was a former Hooters waitress who amassed a TikTok following of nearly one million people. Fellerman, 20, was the daughter of a Pennsylvania lawyer, according to the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.