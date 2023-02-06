LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a driver who took off after crashing into a condominium early Monday.

Troopers said the driver was traveling west on Cypress Lake Drive approaching Mariner Way in Fort Myers around 1:55 a.m.

The driver hit a curb and lost control of the car, the FHP said.

Investigators said the car veered off the road and collided with a condominium building located at 4277 Mariner Way.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the driver then fled the scene on foot.

In Florida, leaving the scene of a crash is against the law. If you are involved in a crash, you should stay at the scene and call for help.

No other information was immediately available.