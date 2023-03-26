CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WFLA) – A driver is recovering after the Cape Coral Fire Department rescued them from a submerged car early Saturday morning.

According to CCFP, first responders were dispatched to NE 9th Ave. and NE 12th St. around 5:30 a.m. for reports of a car in a canal.

The fire department stated that since all firefighters within the department are rescue swimmers for “situations just like this,” firefighter Kyle Mann swam out to the submerged car and began to free the unconscious driver.

Once Mann reached the car, he was able to use a life hammer to break the car window. With assistance from the Cape Coral Police Department, officers were able to pull the driver, who had been trapped underwater, out of the car and onto the shore.

The driver was placed into an awaiting ambulance and taken to a nearby hospital, where they regained consciousness and were breathing.

CCFD divers then removed the car from the canal and cleared the area of any possible occupants.

“Great work by everyone involved!” the Cape Coral Fire Department wrote on its Facebook page.