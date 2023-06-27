LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A driver doing burnouts in the parking lot of a Target near Fort Myers hit a person and then flipped his car while trying to get away from deputies, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Video shared by the sheriff’s office shows a crowd gathered around at a car meetup in the parking lot while a driver is doing burnouts. The driver eventually hits a person standing nearby and then tries to get away “at dangerously high speeds,” deputies said.

The video shows the driver, identified by deputies as Mateo Gonzalez Juan, hit a median during the attempted escape, flipping the car.

“I made a promise to the residents of Lee County that street racing and takeovers will not be tolerated on our streets,” Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in a Facebook post. “We took this criminal’s car, gun, and his freedom. These groups think they’re taking over my streets…we’re coming for you!”

Gonzalez was charged with street racing, fleeing and eluding, and reckless driving, according to the sheriff’s office. The passenger, Erik De Anda was also arrested for his alleged involvement.

Another vehicle that was trying to get away from the car meetup hit a marked patrol vehicle and was driving at speeds exceeding 100 mph, according to the sheriff’s office.