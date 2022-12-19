FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) — The driver who crashed into the Caloosahatchee River Saturday morning has died, according to a report by NBC affiliate WBBH.

WBBH said the driver’s family confirmed that he died after sustaining injuries in the traffic incident on the Caloosahatchee Bridge in Fort Myers.

The Fort Myers Fire Department said at 6:57 a.m., rescue personnel were sent to the bridge after learning that a vehicle had gone over the railing along the southbound lanes.

According to the department, three vehicles were involved in the crash.

Surveillance video released by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office showed the moment the truck appeared to veer into another vehicle’s path before crashing into the river.

Video from an LCSO air unit also showed deputies Steve Brady and Julian Chala performing CPR on the man as they remained on top of the submerged vehicle until a rescue boat arrived.

The driver was taken to a local hospital where he died. As of this report, the cause of the crash is still under investigation.