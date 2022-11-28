MELBOURNE, Fla. (WFLA) — A driver died after they crashed into a fireworks store in Melbourne, causing the building to erupt in flames on Monday afternoon.

NBC affiliate WESH reported that smoke could be seen billowing from the Phantom Fireworks on West New Haven Avenue.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the SUV struck a Toyota Tacoma, which sent both vehicles through an intersection and into the Phantom Fireworks parking lot, WESH reported. The SUV continued through the parking lot and into the fireworks store.

Fire officials said the SUV driver died at the scene. The person’s identity has not been released.

WESH reported that the other driver was not hurt and stayed at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.