Drive-thru Halloween event ‘The Haunted Road’ headed to Orlando

ORLANDO (WFLA) – A drive-thru experience is set to satisfy the need for scares at a safe distance in Orlando this Halloween.

A group of Orlando-based entertainment experts re-imagined the traditional haunted house, designed with social distancing measures in mind, from contact-free license plate check-in to immersive drive-in scenes.

According to a press release, the storyline “presents familiar characters like you have never seen them before. As guests drive through each nightmarish scene, they’ll be immersed into a ghastly rendition of an untold story of Rapunzel as she journeys into a world of disarray, faces bloodcurdling creatures – and hundreds of shocking scares.”

A family-friendly version of the event will be held during the daytime on select weekends.

The event is casting local actors as it prepares. Virtual auditions will take place on Aug. 13-16.

Dates and additional details will be revealed soon, but it was revealed admission will start at $15 per person.