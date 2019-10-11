Dream home becomes a nightmare after old dump is unearthed

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida couple looking to build their dream home instead found the property they’d purchased had once been used as a landfill.

Jeff and Abbey Rodamaker tell the Pensacola News Journal they found glass bottles, plastic containers, tires and a propane tank buried just a few feet underground.

They say they bought the land in February for $70,000, with a $323,000 mortgage to build a home.

After finding the debris, they thought they’d still be able to build. But health concerns and the cost of mitigation proved too much.

The property has been subdivided and exchanged ownership multiple times since the 1970s when the trash appears to have been placed there.

For now, the Rodamakers dream has become a nightmare.

