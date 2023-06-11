NAPLES, Fla. (WFLA) — Dramatic video shows the moment an SUV crashed into a Naples business on Friday.

According to WBBH, a black Toyota driven by an older woman crashed into Enterprise Window Tinting with at least three people inside the store. At the time of the crash, an employee’s two 11-year-old grandchildren were inside the store.

The crash happened after the woman had finished eating breakfast at a Burger King across the street, WBBH reported.

“She was driving sporadic,” a Burger King employee told WBBH. “She was driving crazy all over the place.”

WBBH reported that witnesses said the woman missed a curb while trying to park and got her tire stuck in some bushes. When she put the car in reverse, she hit the gas pedal and went crashing backward into the business.

After the crash, the video shows a man run into the store and yell for the employees to call 911. He then grabs a fire extinguisher from the wall and heads back toward the crashed SUV.

The owner of Enterprise Window Tinting told WBBH that there was gasoline leaking from the vehicle. He said the crash caused about $10,000 in damage. No one was seriously hurt.