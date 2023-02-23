PINE HILLS, Fla. (WFLA) — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video showing the arrest of triple murder suspect Keith Moses on Thursday.

The 19-year-old is accused of shooting five people on Wednesday afternoon. Three people, 38-year-old Nathacha Augustin, 9-year-old T’yonna Major and Orlando TV news reporter Dylan Lyons were killed in the shootings. Two others, the mother of the 9-year-old and News 13 photojournalist Jesse Walden, were critically injured.

The body camera video shows an Orange County deputy stopping his patrol car once he spots Moses standing on the side of a road. “Get on your [expletive] face,” the deputy is heard saying repeatedly as he approaches Moses. Another deputy is heard saying, “Get on the [expletive] ground” to Moses.

Once Moses is on the ground, he says “They killing me” and “Let me go” several times. Moses also said “I can’t breathe” multiple times. One deputy is heard saying, “You’re breathing fine.”

One of the deputies said they believed Moses might be on some type of drug due to his behavior.

While searching Moses, a deputy found a gun on his waistband. The video shows a deputy cutting the fabric around the gun. “It’s hot. It’s still hot,” a deputy told another.

WFLA is choosing not to air the audio with the video due to expletive language. You can watch the video below.

On Thursday, Moses waived his first appearance in court. A judge ordered him to be held with no bond.