TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Drake Bell appeared to offer an explanation after Florida authorities reported the former Nickelodeon star missing and endangered Thursday morning.

The news quickly made headlines across the nation when the Daytona Beach Police Department reported that the actor was last seen in the area of Mainland High School Wednesday evening.

Hours later, law enforcement officials made contact with Bell who was said to be safe.

“You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night and this?” Bell later tweeted, adding a crying laughing emoji implying the ordeal was simply a mistake.

Bell is best known for his role on Nickelodeon’s hit kid’s television show, Drake & Josh. The series aired from January 2004 to September 2007 and totaled 56 episodes and four seasons.