Dozens participate in Florida Keys crab-eating contest

MARATHON, Fla. (NBC) – A new champion crowned in the annual Florida Keys Stone Crab Eating Contest.

Dozens of participants got to cracking in Marathon on Saturday, chowing down on the crab claws as fast as possible.

In two competitive heats, contestants had to consume 25 crab craws without leaving any meat behind.

Miami resident Kevin Bombardier was named winner of the 2019 competition, setting a new contest record of 14 minutes and 16 seconds.

Bombardier said he never cracked stone crab claws before. He said he looked to past winners and a professional cracker for advice before competing.

“I spoke with the professional cracker upstairs who does it for everybody, he gave me some advice to do crack-knuckle-knuckle-knuckle-claw,” said Bombardier. “I also spoke with Juan who was a three-time champion here and got some advice and tips from him. That was my strategy, then I just focused and did my own thing.”

The competition celebrates stone crab season which runs from Oct. 15 to May 15.

