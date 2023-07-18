TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis said Tuesday in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper that he hopes former president Donald Trump doesn’t get charged in connection with Jan. 6.

“I hope he doesn’t get charged,” DeSantis said. “I don’t think it will be good for the country.”

DeSantis said if he becomes president, he will make “big changes” at the Department of Justice and would appoint a new FBI director on day one.

“You have a situation where the Justice Department and FBI have been weaponized against people they don’t like,” DeSantis said.

Tapper asked DeSantis whether or not he thought Trump should be charged if there was evidence of criminality.

“This country is going down the road of criminalizing political differences,” DeSantis said, not directly answering the question. “I think that’s wrong.”

DeSantis said he wants to look forward and have a debate on the country’s future and what he called President Joe Biden’s failures.

Tapper said that a pollster told him that Republican voters are seeing him as less electable the further he moves to the right on certain positions.

DeSantis largely downplayed the concerns about his campaign and his struggling poll numbers.

While DeSantis was once seen as a serious threat to Trump’s hold on the party — and remains his strongest challenger — he has so far failed to catch fire. His campaign over the weekend confirmed it had laid off a handful of staffers amid concerns over runaway spending, while polling shows Trump ahead by 20 to 30 points, or more, even after a pair of criminal indictments that only seemed to bolster his standing.

Trump said Tuesday he has received a letter informing him that he is a target of the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, an indication he could soon be charged by U.S. prosecutors.

New federal charges, on top of existing state and federal counts in New York and Florida and a separate election-interference investigation nearing conclusion in Georgia, would add to the list of legal problems for Trump as he pursues the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.