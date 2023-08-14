Long queue of cars on I-95 seen through the rearview mirror. Florida. (Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Transportation is warning Florida drivers to not continue to drive their cars in the left lane when a faster-moving car is overtaking them.

In a Facebook post, the agency told drivers “Don’t be this guy.”

On multi-lane streets, roads and highways, Florida statutes section 316.081(3) requires drivers to travel in the right-hand lane to prevent impeding the flow of traffic, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles said. “Every Floridian knows this struggle,” Megan Gann commented.

“Drivers must not continue to drive a vehicle in the far left lane when being overtaken by a faster moving vehicle, unless the driver is preparing for a left-hand turn at an intersection,” according to FLHSMV.

The agency also told drivers to drive in the right lane and pass on the left.

Drivers who fail to move from the far left lane will receive a noncriminal traffic infraction, punishable as a moving violation, officials said.